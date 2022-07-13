IDA needs to do more to bring jobs to Leitrim

The population may be growing in Leitrim but the number of jobs is not, according to Independent Councillor Enda Stenson.



Cllr Stenson, who is also Chairperson of Leitrim GAA, stated, “98% of Leitrim players travel over 100km to attend training” and he called for the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to do more to create employment locally. Cllr Stenson asked if the IDA had visited Leitrim this year and was informed at last week's Leitrim County Council meeting that they have.

The Council said that it engages on an ongoing basis with the IDA in regard to the potential of securing foreign direct investment.

“The IDA are fully familiar with all property solutions in the county including both established buildings and opportunity sites including being planning ready. Existing IDA-supported companies have grown employment by 9% in the last year,” a spokesperson replied. The councillor's call was supported by all members.

However, Carrick-on-Shannon’s Finola Armstrong McGuire said “the youth want to go away.”

She said Leitrim’s young people want to live and work abroad in far-flung places such as Abu Dhabi, Texas and on cruise liners. She noted that her three children want to live away from home.



Cllr Justin Warnock said he was “disturbed” by the Carrick councillor’s comments and said he has one child abroad who is looking to come home and two sons at home applying for herd numbers. Cllr Mary Bohan said it was important to keep the jobs issue on the agenda. Cllr Thomas Mulligan suggested that it would be helpful if the IDA or Enterprise Ireland spoke to the Council about their work in Leitrim once a year - a progress report, as such.