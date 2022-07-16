Leitrim's Arroo trail remains closed to walkers

The stunning Arroo Trail starts in Glenade, Co Leitrim
The 8km Arroo trail remains closed as talks continue between landowners, partners and the Leitrim Recreational Forum.
Cllr Justin Warnock said it is believed the best option would be if Leitrim County Council took the road in charge.
Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly, at the recent Council meeting, said taking the road in charge “would be the last resort.”
He said the Council, at the moment, “are not comfortable” with that idea.
The Arroo Trail is located close to Kinlough and is signposted from the main road R280 at Largydonnell.
The trails offered walkers stunning views of Arroo Mountain, Keelogyboy, Truskmore and out to Mullaghmore.
Cllr Warnock said 18-20 farmers will miss out on the walking scheme this year because of one family who are not landowners.
