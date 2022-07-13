New judge appointed to replace Conal Gibbons from Leitrim

At its meeting yesterday, the Government agreed to nominate Mr. Vincent Deane, Solicitor, for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the District Court by the President of Ireland.
The vacancy of an Ordinary Judge of the District Court will arise following the retirement of Judge Conal M. Gibbons on 19 August 2022.
The Government also agreed to nominate Mr. John Martin, Barrister, for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the Circuit Court by the President of Ireland.
The vacancy of an Ordinary Judge of the Circuit Court arose following the retirement of Her Honour Judge Petria McDonnell on 5 June 2022.
The Government has taken the necessary steps to formally advise President Higgins of the nomination in accordance with constitutional practice.
