Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patricia Forlan (née Rooney), Glenade, Leitrim / Calry, Sligo

Forlan, Patricia née Rooney, Defford, Worcester, Birmingham and late of Stracklerin, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on July 16th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Ray, parents Bridget and John Rooney, brothers Joe and Tom and sister Delia Rooney. Dearly loved mother of Tara. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Paul, twin sister Kathleen White (Nevada), sisters Alice Rolph (Michigan) and Ita Fox (Calry, Sligo), sister-in-law Bridie Rooney (New Jersey), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass will be offered on Sunday, July 31st, at 10am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Calry, Co. Sligo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so privately at www.feehilys.ie .

Katie Sweeney (née Cullen), Gurteen Rd, Garrison, Fermanagh / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Katie Sweeney (nee Cullen) Gurteen Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Forever loved and deeply missed by her loving husband Seamus, dear sons Jim, Barry and Alan, beloved daughter Lisa, brother Tommy (Cullen), sisters Mary (Shannon) and Delia (Downs), much loved grandchildren Ryan, Aidan and James, her dear friends and all in the family circle.

Mary Harrington (née Hackett), Caldramoran, Elphin, Roscommon / Mohill, Leitrim

Formerly of Liscloonadea, Mohill, Co. Leitrim 18th July, 2022, in her 97th year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Hubert, parents Charles and Annie, brothers Mike Joe, Fr. John (SMA), Charlie and Fr. Gerard (SMA). Much loved mother of Connie, Cathal, Sheila and Claire. Sadly missed by her family, brother Tony, sons-in-law Reggie and Keith, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Kiran, Ciara, Jack, Luke, Aidan, Gabriel and Ethan, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday evening (22nd July) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm (available on Parish Radio 106.6fm). Burial afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of African Missions/SMA Fathers https://sma.ie/donation/ or c/o any family member.

Mary Higgins (née O`Brien), Cloonaugh Lower, Drumlish, Longford/ Leitrim

Mary Higgins (nee O’Brien), July 19, Cloonaugh Lower , Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly of Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Retired Principal, St. Mary’s N.S., Drumlish. Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of St James Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Jim, parents Packie and Katie, brother Francis, sister-in-law Mary and grandchild Daniel. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her 10 children, David, Barry, Catherine, James, Emmett, Angela, Bernie, Padraig, Imelda and Gabriel. Sons in law, Ben, Cormac, and Crohan. Daughters in law, Nicola, Jennifer, Edel, Charlene, Aoife and Christine. Her darling grandchildren, Chloe, Molly, Joshua, Grace, Finn, Setanta, Harry, Archie, Katie and Luca. Her brother Gabriel, sister Teresa (Teesie). Mother-in-law, Delia (Nannie on the hill). Sisters in law, Angela, Patricia and Monica, extended family, Frankie, Charlie and Hughie, best friends Rosemary and Pauline, her neighbours and wide circle of friends. Funeral on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Funeral Mass can be streamed live by clicking on the following link:- https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-drumlish.

Margaret Casey, 29 Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Margaret Casey, 29 Plunkett Ave, Station Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon suddenly on the 20th of July 2022 at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Kevin, Michael (Sam), Gerald and Sean, daughters Catriona and Helena, daughters-in-law Charlotte and Joanne, partners Michael and Edward, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (in Ireland and Australia), her aunt Mrs May Fallon (Aldershot, UK), nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, 22nd of July, followed by burial in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging onto www.boyleparish.ie .

Mary McGowan (formerly Sr. Mary de Fatima, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary) late of Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim and Sligo

July 19th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, brothers John and Peter, sisters Anne, Katie and Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving sister Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 10.00am on Friday July 22nd. Burial follows in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

May they all Rest in Peace.