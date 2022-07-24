Search

24 Jul 2022

Leitrim court hears young motorcyclist with no insurance panicked when he saw the Gardai

Supreme Court dismisses appeal by man linked to Islamic terrorism

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

24 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

A young man on a scrambler type motorbike without insurance panicked when he saw the Gardai and drove off at speed.
Appearing before Manorhamilton District Court on a plea of guilty to no insurance and no driving licence on April 21, 2022 at Corrigeencor, Dromahair, was Josh Packyn, Gortigarrigan, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. A charge of dangerous driving was withdrawn and struck out.


The court heard that on the above date in the Corrigeencor area the Garda jeep which was on patrol came across a blue and red motorcycle which did a sharp U-turn from them and drove away at speed.
Gardai recognised the driver and called to the defendant's house where he admitted driving the motorcycle and to speeding away.


Mr Packyn, who is now 18, told Garda Cummins he had no licence or insurance and that was why he took off. He has not produced any documents since and had no previous convictions.


Solicitor, Kieran Ryan, said his client accepted he didn't have insurance and was extremely cooperative with the Gardai. The bike was a scrambler type used for off-road purposes.


He said sheep were escaping from lands about a kilometre from his house and he used the motorbike. Mr Ryan said he was on byroads at the time and panicked and turned when he saw the Gardai.


He told Judge Sandra Murphy that Mr Packyn is hoping to get on a course to drive diggers and lives in a remote area and so needs his licence.
A copy of Mr Packyn's UK provisional licence was handed in.


Judge Murphy accepted he now had a driving licence, albeit from another jurisdiction, and that he was cooperative and honest with the Gardai.


She convicted and fined him €250 for having no insurance, allowing six months to pay, but did not impose a disqualification.
He was also convicted of having no driving licence which was taken into consideration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media