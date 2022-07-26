Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Moore, Clontarf, Dublin / Arvagh, Cavan



The death has occurred of Sean Moore, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Arvagh, Co. Cavan. Passed away 24th July 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by family in the great care of the staff of Beaumont hospital. Predeceased by his devoted wife Teresa and sisters Noreen, Mossie, Kathleen, Mary, Annie, Phyllis and brother Tom (Junior). Cherished Dad to Helen, Deirdre and John; Sean will be very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Tara, his adored grandchildren Archie, Harry, Poppy and Zoe, sister Theresa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Thanks to Ken, Job, Richie and all at North Dublin Homecare for their exceptional loving care and support to us all. Removal on Thursday morning, 28th July, to St. Brigid's Church, Killester for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. House private

Frances Woods, Artane, Dublin / Leitrim



Woods, Frances (Emmy) (Artane, Dublin and formerly of London and Lisdrumrea, Kilnagross, Co. Leitrim) – July 24th, 2022 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary E., her brothers Eddie, Robert and Joe, sisters Gretta, Sr. Bridie, Agnes, Elizabeth and Eileen. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, her great-grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, and by her many friends. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 27th) to the Church of St. John Vianney, Ardlea Road, Artane, arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass, followed by Funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium. Emmy’s family would especially like to extend their thanks to the staff and patients of Beech Lawn House Nursing Home for the care and kindness they showed to her.

Mary Giblin (née Frizzelle), Prospect House, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Giblin Mary (née Frizzelle), Prospect House, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, Saturday, 23rd July, 2022. Peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael John. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken daughters, Margaret (Silke), Catherine (Faller) and Geraldine (Murphy). Adored grandmother of Katherina, Lidia, Frank and Peter, and great-grandson, Alex. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, Seán and John and her many nieces and nephews in Ireland and America. Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo on Tuesday, 26th July, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Removal this Wednesday, 27th July, to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for 11 am Mass followed by burial in the Church Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace