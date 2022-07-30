Search

30 Jul 2022

Inaugural ‘Healing Bridges Festival’ - a weekend of drink and drug free merry making in Cavan

Gearoid Teevan with the thatch he lovingly restored at Drummany Spirit, Cavan Picture:: Lorraine Teevan

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

30 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

A serious addiction to alcohol once left organic farmer Gearoid Teevan in a dark place but now he wants to help others live their best lives.


The Cavan man went to rehab over a decade ago and credits his love of the land and nature with helping to keep him sober.
So when he inherited a farm from his beloved Uncle Jim Teevan, with lakes and woods, he set about creating the healing retreat ‘Drummany Spirit’ for others looking for hope and healing.


And now this beautiful paradise outside Milltown, Co Cavan is hosting the inaugural ‘Healing Bridges Festival’ - a weekend of drink and drug free merry making!
“The idea for the festival was conceived by my good friend and musician Sean Mulrooney, after a vision came to him following a pilgrimage around Ireland with wisdom keeper Wayne Standing Bear. We worked together on the concept alongside another good friend Sandra Nelson and now the hard work is bearing fruit”.


The festival, which will see the likes of Pol Brennan of Clannad, Ronan O'Snodaigh of Kila and local talent Fiona Maria Fitzpatrick perform, is a real family affair with music, food, dance, workshops for children & adults, art, yoga, organic food, walks and a host of other activities.


And uniquely it will celebrate our connection to the land with ancient storytelling and plant foraging as well as talks and workshops with spiritual elders from all over the globe.


Gearoid, 52, says: “It is a restorative festival and it is totally family orientated as it is drink and drug free which will make it a very safe space.


“I want to show people - without preaching - that they can have a good time without drink and drugs.
“Getting back in touch with nature while enjoying good music and food, can be so enjoyable.
“Life has been so difficult for so many during the pandemic and it is so important that we look after our mental and spiritual health as well as our physical needs.


The father of three adds: “I really believe that my love of the land has helped me keep sober. It has grounded me.
“I started building 'Drummany Spirit' five years ago and now it hosts regular yoga, music, sound bath and sweat lodge retreats,


“Hosting the festival is a dream come true.
“We are keeping it to a maximum of 250 weekend tickets as we want it to be about quality, not quantity.
“We want it to be a safe welcoming space for all the family and there will be something for all ages.”


Festival goers have the option of a day ticket or a weekend camping ticket where they can pitch tents in the most beautiful lake side location.
Gearoid explains: “We are surrounded on every side by water, the stunning Lough Oughter and Drummany Lough, the land is so beautiful as we farm organically so it is as nature intended it to be.”


The festival runs from August 26 to 28 and has a range of ticket options.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/
healing-bridges-festival-
tickets-350217438787.
Further information on the festival can be obtained by emailing the team at healingbridgesfestival
@gmail.com

