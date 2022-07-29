Laila Valentino Pro hairdressing in Carrick-on-Shannon celebrates 10 years in business

Laila Valentino Pro hairdressers in Carrick-on-Shannon is celebrating 10 years in business.

Laila told the Observer “With celebrations this year marking our 10 years in business I would like to thank and acknowledge all the amazing people I have met on my journey and I especially want to thank my existing amazing team for the amazing work they do and for their support.



“They are everything in the salon, I am nothing without them. I am so blessed and proud to have so many talented professionals.

“I would like to thank my past team members too as they were a big part of our journey and have made us who we are today.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our loyal clients and guests who always support us and are so amazing to us.



“There have been some challenging times in the past with plenty of lessons along the way.

“A massive thank you to our clients and for their understanding during Covid times where everyone was tested and challenged in many different ways.



“I have got to say I could not be more grateful and happy to have a salon in such a beautiful town as Carrick-on-Shannon.

“As we all know it's the place to be and the place to live as well. We’ve got everything in this town. The most important part is the people - great people in an amazing community, and in such a caring and fun loving town. I am very proud to call it my home.”



For the month of August, and to mark their 10th anniversary, Laila Valentino Pro will be running a special offer on hair care.

“It is an in-salon treatment from the luxurious brand Kérastase, the Fusio-dose treatment at a special price of €10 . It is a fast acting treatment with different combinations for different hair needs.



“To also mark the 10 year anniversary, as it is a decade since we opened our first salon based across the street beside the bridge, we are going to host a night to remember in the salon on August 26 at 7pm - it will be a time to celebrate and to toast the next 10 years.

“We will have plenty of surprises in store and plenty of demonstrations featuring the new trends in the industry. Plus we might get our dance moves out with live music on the evening.



“Let’s celebrate our 10th anniversary together.

“We invite each and every one of you - existing, future and past clients - to come along and help us celebrate.

“Call in for a glass of champagne and enjoy the food, receive a goody bag and let's celebrate the success of a small dreamer, a dreamer who once wished to call her salon one day by her own name.



“With love and greeting from all the Laila Valentino team, we would like to say a massive thank you and we are looking forward to you joining us at our 10 year celebration.”