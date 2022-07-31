Summer Nationals for Trident Swim Club

Congratulations to the Trident swimmers who had a great 5 days up at the NAC for the Irish Summer Nationals.

The team had 38 races over the 5 days they made 12 finals and got a total of 21 PBs. This is some achievement for our first time at Summer Nationals.

Cormac Rynn had a great meet he made finals in 5 events. His 200m and 400m freestyle events were particularly noteworthy with 5 and 9 second PB respectively. Brilliant job Cormac.

Conor Lanigan made 3 finals, his best placing was 8th in the 200m butterfly event where he had an 8 second PB.

Grace Quinn made 4 finals with a 6th place finish in her 200 breaststroke.

Phoebe Lynott had a great 50 free and was 1st reserve for the Finals in her very first race of the meet.

Eoghan Rynn made finals in his 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke, finishing 8th in the back. He had a PB in his 50 free narrowly missing out on a final.

Molly Mulvey and Ella McKeon swam well and took a lot from the experience of National finals.

This was certainly a step up for our team, they enjoyed watching the swimmers from the high performance centres in Ireland as well as the overseas clubs from South Africa, Dubai, Czech Republic, Italy and England.

Thanks to Fiona and Julie who were our team managers for the meet, and thanks to all our swimmers - your attitude and commitment was wonderful. You are a wonderful group of young people who have put a lot of time and effort into your sport.

Your coaches are very proud of you.

Thank you to our committee members who work so hard to make this all possible and to all the team at Aura Leitrim Leisure for your support.

Enjoy the summer break and we'll see you all in September.