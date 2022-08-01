Two people arrested for drug driving in North West

Two people have been arrested for drug diving in the North West this Bank Holiday weekend so far.
A number of fines have also been issued to motorists in Sligo and Leitrim over the course of this Bank Holiday weekend.
It’s after Leitrim and Sligo Roads policing units conducted "Lifesaver operations" over the last couple of days.
Fines were issued for speeding and other road traffic offenses.
Do not enter the water if there are algal blooms present and do not allow pets to drink the water in affected lakes.
