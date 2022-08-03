Search

03 Aug 2022

An Post Pensioners protest Minister Eamon Ryan's failure to sign off on 2% pension increase

People most at risk of fuel poverty to be prioritised by govt measures - Eamon Ryan

An Post pensioners are demanding that Minister Eamon Ryan signs off on a 2% pension increase

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

03 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

An Post Pensioners are protesting at 1pm today, August 3 outside the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications demanding that Minister Eamon Ryan immediately sign off on the 2% pay increase due to them since January 2022.

Bernard Clarke, the representative for Postal members of the Independent Workers Union, stated: "Pensioners have seen virtually no increase in Pay in the last decade because of a disastrous deal struck between the Communication Workers' Union and An Post in 2014; we are demanding that the Minister sign off on the pension increase without delay or we will be escalating our protest"

Since the signing of the Pension Accord between the Group of Unions and An Post in 2014 employee pay has increased by 13.75% while pensioners' pay, to date, has increased by a mere 2.5%.

An Post Pensioner Eugene Keenan stated; "it's disgraceful that staff who gave 40 years service to a state company would be left waiting months for the Minister to sign-off on a meagre 2% increase; pensioners are struggling and deserve much better"

Adding to this Bernard Clarke stated;  "Inflation is skyrocketing and An Post pensioners are struggling to make ends meet, it shouldn't be this way, we need justice for pensioners and the disastrous Pension Accord needs to be scrapped now!

