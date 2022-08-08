Born to be Wild at Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen

Born to be Wild is a new children's theatre show coming to The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on September 10.
Henrietta is a clever young hippo, always asking - Why?
She sets out on an adventure through the jungle and is joined by some new friends along the way: Eddie Elephant, Gilbert Giraffe and Zara Zebra join Henrietta, all seeking their hearts’ desires.
They sing and dance through their journey to meet the Wise Old Lion, but what will they discover when they get there?
What challenges will they face before their journey’s end. They’re going to need YOUR help!
Audience participation, games, riddles, sing-along songs and amazing characters are packed into this new and exciting show brought to you by DreamWorld Promotions.
The show is suitable for 1-10 year olds and runs for one hour.
There are two showtimes at 2pm and 4pm on September 10.
Doors will be open a half an hour before the advertised starting time.
Booking is on www.cornmilltheatre.com or call (087) 2570363
