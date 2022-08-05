Had six bags of cocaine

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court
Gary Glynn, Derreenavoggy, Arigna, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to possession of drugs on August 23, 2021, at Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.
Mr Glynn was searched and found to have six individual deal bags of cocaine which he said was for his own use. He said he had paid €100 for each of the bags.
Mr Glynn told the garda it was his grandmother’s funeral the next day and he needed them to get through it.
The court heard he has 13 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences.
Solicitor, Niamh McGovern, said there is “something going on here” with Mr Glynn and she asked that it be put back for the production of a probation report.
Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned the matter to September 23 to finalise.
On Thursday 28th July 2022, a ground-breaking record was set for the completion of The Leitrim Way by trail enthusiast Ellie Berry, accomplishing running the 56km route in just 12 hours and 4 mins.
