06 Aug 2022

Convictions for having no TV licence

Donal O'Grady

06 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

The following defendants were convicted and fined by Judge Sandra Murphy for no TV licences at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on July 22.

Samantha Kennedy, 6 Cluain Óir, Liscara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim was convicted and fined €160 plus €75 costs for no TV licence at the above address on September 20, 2021. The case had previously been adjourned to allow the defendant to take out a TV licence. Solicitor Niamh McGovern said her client could not make it to court and asked for more time, but Judge Murphy ruled as above.

Christian Bakwaska, 15 Acres Avenue, Drumshanbo was convicted and fined €106 plus €75 costs for no TV licence at the above address on October 26, 2021. Inspector Michael Reilly said the defendant had since taken out a TV licence and the loss of revenue to the state was €106.

David Garray, 4 Mahanagh, Drumshano, Co Leitrim was convicted and fined €160 plus €75 costs for no TV licence at the above address on October 26, 2021.
Mr Garray said he sent an email to Mr Hegarty at An Post informing him that he got rid of his TV on November 4, 2021 and does not have once since. On May 1, 2022, Mr Hegarty said he would update the record. Judge Murphy said the information did not affect the offence on October 26, 2021. She found the facts proven and ruled as above.

Cody O'Callaghan, 21 Naomh Padraig, Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim was convicted and fined €160 plus €75 costs for not having a TV licence at the above address on October 21, 2021.

PJ McDonagh, 33 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Co Leitrim was convicted and fined €160 plus €75 costs for not having a TV licence at his home address on October 19, 2021.

