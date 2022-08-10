Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil
It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Over 500,000 people thronged the streets as the town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.
LEITRIM WINNERS:
l 21D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (O18), 2nd Saoirse Ní Chéileachair, CCÉ, Ballinamore
l 36C Portaireacht / Lilting (15-18), 3rd Catherine Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
l 40A Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12), 1st Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc, CCÉ, Drumsna
l 42B Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15), 3rd Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc Dancers, CCÉ, Drumsna
l 48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (Faoi 12), 2nd Tom Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
l 48B Rince ar an Sean-Nós (12-15), 2nd Catherine Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
l 4D Feadóg / Whistle (O18), 2nd Aindréas Ó Broin, CCÉ, Ballinamore
Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil
When it’s hot, is it actually OK to leave windows and doors wide open, or are we making ourselves a target?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.