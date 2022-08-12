Search

12 Aug 2022

Sligo/Leitrim TD says healthcare workers must receive promised payment

Sligo/Leitrim TD says healthcare workers must receive promised payment

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

12 Aug 2022 1:28 PM

Local TD, Sinn Féin Deputy, Martin Kenny, has criticised the government for ongoing delays in delivering on a promised Covid bonus payment for frontline health staff.

“During the pandemic, frontline workers across Sligo and Leitrim went above and beyond as they worked in extremely stressful circumstances to protect us all,” pointed out Deputy Kenny. 

“It has been more than nine months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff.  Despite this, many still have not received this payment.” 

The Sinn Féin TD said that staff across Sligo and Leitrim - including caterers, cleaners, security staff, and agency staff - have contacted him to express concerns over delays in receiving this payment.

“I was recently contacted by catering staff in a local care home who still have not received this payment, and they informed me a number of nursing staff are also still awaiting their payment,” said Deputy Kenny.  

“The Government announced this payment to much fanfare, but have failed to follow through on their promises.  This is absolutely unacceptable.” 

Deputy Kenny said that Sinn Féin's Health spokesperson,  David Cullinane T.D. has recently  written to the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly.

“A Sinn Féin government would stand up for healthcare workers to ensure that they are treated with dignity, fairness and respect,” said Deputy Kenny.

“We are committed to ensuring that workers across Sligo, Leitrim, and indeed across the country, receive the payment they were promised by the government.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media