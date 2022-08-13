Search

13 Aug 2022

Convicted of drug driving and no insurance

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

13 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Joseph Whelan, 3 The Hideout, Cloonshanville, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon was convicted of a large number of road traffic offences and disqualified for four years after pleading guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

On June 22, 2021 Gardai detected an untaxed vehicle being driven by the defendant at Drishogue, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

They followed and stopped the car at Circular Road, Carrick-on-Shannon and spoke to the driver, Joseph Whelan. He tested positive for cocaine and was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station. He subsequently failed to produce his documents.

On the charge of no insurance Judge Sandra Murphy convicted and fined him €250 and disqualified for four years. He was fined €250 and disqualified for one year for drug driving and €150 for having no driving licence. He was also convicted of failing to produce insurance and a driving licence which were both taken into consideration.

Mr Whelan also pleaded guilty to a number of other road traffic offences which occurred on January 31, 2021 at Elphin St, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

He was convicted of having no insurance, fined €250 and disqualified for two years.

Mr Whelan was fined €150 for no driving licence, while he was convicted of failing to produce insurance, a driving licence and learner permit as well as having bald front left and right tyres which were all taken into consideration.

