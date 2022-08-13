Prison sentence for man who drove with “lethal concoction”

John Ward, 41 Woodstream, Castlerea, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his blood and drug driving on February 2, 2021 at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

Garda Mannion was conducting a Covid checkpoint at 11.45pm on February 1, 2021, on the N4 at The Landmark Hotel.

A gray Vauxhall Zafira did a u-turn at Cryan’s Hotel and travelled on the N4 in the Sligo direction. Gardai followed and stopped the car at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon and spoke to the driver, John Ward, of the above address. His pupils were dilated and he was very jittery.

A roadside test carried out at 12.08am showed the presence of cocaine in his system and he was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

A blood sample was taken which subsequently showed a reading of 126/100.

Judge Sandra Murphy remarked, “It sounds like a lethal combination to me.”

The court heard Mr Ward has 46 previous convictions, including a large range of driving offences.

Solicitor, Niamh McGovern, admitted this was a bad case and Mr Ward has a bad record but she asked the court to order a probation report on him as she felt there were “serious issues here.”

She said Mr Ward is facing very serious penalties and he knew that but she asked that he be allowed, through his GP, to get counselling for drugs and hope that some rehabilitative work would be done.

Judge Murphy said she didn’t know about his problems but the defendant has offences dating back to 2008.

“This happened on February 2, 2021. I don’t see how he hasn’t done anything about it since,” she said.

“This is a lethal concoction. Going on the road with that level of cocaine and drink in your system is lethal,” the Judge said.

She said she was not seeing a role for doctors or the probation service in this case and said there has to be a disqualification.

“I mean, what is the penalty for a man who goes on the road in that condition?” she asked. “It’s hard to see a more dangerous thing,” she said.

Ms McGovern said her client is not working and has four children. She said he would be a suitable candidate for community service.”

“He appreciates what he did was awfully wrong and that he has a bad history. He knows he is facing really serious offences here,” she said.

On the drug driving offence, Judge Murphy convicted and fined him €350 and disqualified him for one year.

“He does not strike me as a suitable candidate for community service,” she said.

On the second offence she convicted and sentenced him to two months in prison and disqualified him for four years.

Recognisances of €250 own bond and €250 cash were fixed and entered into.