Woman disqualified for four years

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Alice McCloskey, Cloonboney, Mohill, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to motoring offences which occurred on May 19, 2021.
She was convicted of driving with excess alcohol in her blood at Annaduff, Drumsna, Co Leitrim, on that date. She was fined €250 and disqualified for three years. The reading was 220/100 blood.
She was also convicted of two counts of dangerous driving on the same date at Mount Campbell, Carrick-on-Shannon and at Annaduff, Drumsna, for which she was fined €200 and disqualified for four years for each offence.
Two other charges of dangerous driving at Crickeen, Drumsna and at Drumsna, Co Leitrim were struck out.
