Launch of Lough Rynn Harvest Festival & Vintage Day

The Lough Rynn Harvest Festival is back after a two year absence. It takes place on Sunday, September 4.
The festival launch took place on Friday evening last in the grounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, Mohill, which has been its venue for many years.
It is organised by Bornacoola Community Development Association in conjunction with Bornacoola GAA.
This year’s festival promises once more to be a fun-packed family day with many exciting additions to the traditional event.
The day will be brought to a thrilling end by dancing to the music of Johnny Brady and his band and their popular ‘hillbilly rock’ sound.
