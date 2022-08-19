Local band release debut single in seven languages

Elevator recorded their new single in Jamestown Studios
Elevator are an Irish rock band with members from around the region including Bernard Brennan from Carrick-on-Shannon.
Carrick-on-Shannon band members Bernard Brennan
The rock have taken a unique approach to the global market. The band's ska-infused debut single ‘The rainbow song’ has been recorded in seven languages; English, Irish, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Mandarin!
The band's debut single was released last week in both English and Irish entitled “mhrán na mBoghanna baist”.
Staged released of the other languages will happen during August and September.
You can catch the band playing local gigs over the next few months. See www.elevator-band.com for downloads and details.
