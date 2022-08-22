Gardai attend incident at Carrick-on-Shannon train station

Carrick-on-Shannon Train Station
Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai attended the scene of an incident at Carrick Train Station on Friday evening, August 19.
Iarnród Eireann announced that the 17:10 Connolly/Sligo service was stopped in Carrick-on-Shannon awaiting the arrival of the Gardaí last Friday on social media.
Gardaí confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that “at the request of Irish Rail, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on a train at Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, August 19th. No offences disclosed.”
According to Iarnród Eireann, the train subsequently departed the station and was running 13 minutes behind schedule.
