Loughan House 50th anniversary with Neven Maguire

Loughan House Open Prison Blacklion
Loughan House is hosting a food and craft fair on Friday, August 26 from 2.30pm until 5.30pm including a cookery demonstration by Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire at 2.30pm.
On that date the open prison will also be marking their 50th anniversary of being part of the Irish Prison Service and Minister Of State James Browne will be in attendance.
Loughan House is also launching its new media centre at the event. Stall holders or traders are asked to book in or make enquiries by emailing plperry@irish prisons.ie.
Loughan House would like to invite all in the local communities, and beyond, to drop in help us mark this event on this date.
Eoin Lowry Head of Agri Sector Banking at Bank of Ireland & NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh plant a hedgerow on site to launch this initiative
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.