Search

25 Aug 2022

Ballinamore rue missed chances but boss Eddie Bouabbse looks to regroup

Ballinamore rue missed chances but boss Eddie Bouabbse looks to regroup

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins manager Eddie Bouabbse Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

25 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

There was a sense of bewilderment among Ballinamore fans last Saturday evening when Jack Barnes undid their own late fightback to consign the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC champions to a potentially damaging one point defeat.

But for Sean O’Heslins manager Eddie Bouabbse, analysis was relatively simple - the champions had the chances but didn’t take them: “We had plenty of chances, we created a lot of opportunities and didn’t take them. Good luck to Carrick, it was a huge battle the whole way through.”

St Mary's strike very late to pip champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins - GALLERY

Losing to the last kick in the game left the champions deflated after Paul Moran & Tom Prior fired over injury time points to draw level but Eddie saw plenty of positives despite the defeat: “I know - the last kick of the game, it is a bit of a killer to lose it but we got level and we showed great character to do that and the lads did that after the two chances going astray.

“But that's it, they got the shot off at the end and it brought them two points going forward and we just have to regroup now and get ready for next weekend. There are a lot of positives from today, we showed a lot of character, showed great battling. We’ve got to recuperate the lads, try and refresh them and next week is another opportunity to collect two points.”

BREAKING: County Final repeat as champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins to face Mohill in third round

Ballinamore’s manager was not surprised by how tight the game was: “A lot of intensity and Carrick are definitely one of the top sides around here, they’re thinking of winning it, we’re thinking of retaining it so there is always going to be that sort of tension and battling going on. There is that bit of grit always going on and you’re hoping to come out the right side of it but today we just didn’t do that.”

Neither was Eddie too surprised to learn that Mohill had fallen at the hands of Fenagh St Caillins: “There are plenty of good teams in it, there are not too many teams you are going to underrate going in, plenty of sharpshooters out there. I wasn’t even aware of that result but it doesn’t surprise me, Fenagh are a good side.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media