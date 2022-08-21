Search

21 Aug 2022

BREAKING: County Final repeat as champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins to face Mohill in third round

BREAKING: County Final repeat as champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins to face Mohill in third round

Jack Gilheaney of Fenagh St Caillins bursts past Mohill's Keith Keegan Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

21 Aug 2022 4:34 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

A repeat of last year's epic Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final is the headline game in round three of this year's Senior Championship after champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and League champions Mohill were drawn to face each other next weekend.

With both teams losing in round 2, Ballinamore falling to a late Jack Barnes winner against St Mary's and Fenagh recording a three point win over Mohill in Mohill, the losers of next weekend's clash could find themselves in a major hole with only two points from three games and one round to play.

Night of shocks as champions tumble on the double

Fenagh St Caillins and Leitrim Gaels now tops of Senior Championship tables as St Mary's pip Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Fenagh end Mohill hoodoo

An added complication is that the teams drawn at home for round 3 won't face each other in round 4 meaning that St Patrick's Dromahair, St Mary's Kiltoghert, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins, Aughawillan and Leitrim Gaels won't be able to meet in the final round while Fenagh St Caillins, Melvin Gaels, Mohill, Glencar Manorhamilton and Gortletteragh can't face each other either.

Table toppers Fenagh St Caillins will make the long journey to Dromahair to take on last year's Intermediate winners while Melvin Gaels face St Mary's in their third game. Aughawillan will host Glencar Manorhamilton in round three after both teams got back to winning ways while Leitrim Gaels can wrap up a top two spot when they host Gortletteragh.

St Mary's strike very late to pip champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins - GALLERY

In the Smith Monumentals Intermediate championship, there will be a clash of round one winners when Aughnasheelin host Bornacoola and Ballinaglera take on Annaduff at home. The big game could well be the derby clash of Kiltubrid and Allen Gaels in Pairc Cil Tiobraid while Drumkeerin will hope to pick up their first win against Mohill. The final game of the first round is another derby clash with Drumreilly hosting Aughavas as both teams seek their first win of the competition.

Fenagh and Mohill fans out in force for crucial Connacht Gold SFC clash - GALLERY

The full draws are as follows as CCC Liatroma will issue the official fixture list later this evening (Sunday) with specific dates and times: 

CONNACHT GOLD SFC ROUND 3

  • St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St. Caillin’s
  • St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Melvin Gaels
  • Ballinamore SOH v Mohill
  • Aughawillan v Glencar Manorhamilton
  • Leitrim Gaels v Gortletteragh

SMITH MONUMENTALS IFC ROUND 2

  • Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola
  • Kiltubrid v Allen Gaels
  • Ballinaglera v Annaduff
  • Drumkeerin v Mohill
  • Drumreilly v Aughavas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media