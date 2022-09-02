An Taisce Green Schools initiative adopted by Leitrim schools

Chiara Hanrahan, Team Leader with the Green School’s Travel programme which has been rolled out in schools across Co. Leitrim, is one of 60 speakers at Walk 21 Ireland, a five-day global conference on walking and liveable communities, taking place in Dublin this September 19-23.

She will present, ‘How to support walking - a child's perspective’ as part of a session on Creating Places for Children & Young People.

Speaking about the conference, Chiara said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a prestigious panel of international experts and proud that the 22nd International Walk21 Conference is taking place in Ireland. My colleague Ellen O’ Sullivan and I are excited to have the opportunity to showcase Green School’s Travel programme and how we actively engage children and young people nationwide to promote and support walking to school”

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) will host Walk21 Ireland, in partnership with the Government of Ireland.

“The Conference series is the leader on walking and walkability in the world and Walk21 Ireland will bring together around 500 delegates and over 60 speakers including practitioners, academics, planners, politicians and citizens to celebrate the importance of walking and to re-imagine a world that is more liveable and sustainable.

“Walk21 has previously been held in locations including Rotterdam, Hong Kong and Seoul and in line with its sustainability objectives, delegates can attend the conference either in-person or virtually.”

In addition to an extensive event programme, Walk21 organisers are encouraging delegates and speakers to avail of walking related social events while visiting Ireland for the conference, including Culture Night, Friday 23 September and National Walking Day, Sunday 25 September.

Bronwen Thornton, CEO of Walk21 explained who should attend the conference “This year’s conference theme is ‘The Decade to Change - Steps to deliver the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ and is open to walking and community groups, academics, planners, advocates, politicians and citizens to attend.

“Since the first Walk21 Conference in London in 2000, the Walk21 International Conference series on Walkable and Liveable Communities has promoted the international profile of walking.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the conference to Ireland and look forward to being joined by virtual and in person delegates to celebrate the importance of walking, re-imagine a world that is more walkable and liveable, and ensure a cleaner, safer, healthier future for all.”

For further information and to register visit https://walk21ireland.com/