Search

04 Sept 2022

North West STOP AGM & Odd Socks Day

Sunrise fundraiser for North West STOP in Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

04 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

The 2022 North West STOP annual general meeting will take place in the Community Centre, Drumkeerin on Friday night, September 23 at 7.30pm.

Everybody is welcome to attend. Please confirm your attendance by Wednesday, September 21, if possible.

A cheque presentation ceremony will take place just before the AGM gets underway at 7.30pm.

North West STOP requests that “anyone who has raised funds for us this year and has not had the chance to attend a cheque presentation with us is welcome to join us from 7.30pm.”

Odd Socks Day

Meanwhile, North West STOP has scheduled its annual Odd Socks Day for Friday, October 14.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the fundraiser can do so on any day between Monday, October 10 and Sunday, October 16, if Friday, October 14 is a suitable day for them to do so.

North West STOP appeals to everyone to “please help us make it (Odd Socks Day) a success this year by getting your workplace involved or by sharing with friends and colleagues.”

A fundraising pack is available from North West STOP by phoning 071-0856070 or by contacting oddsocks4stop@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media