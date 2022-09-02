Good luck to everyone receiving Leaving Cert results today in Leitrim!

The results are out today!
Today marks an important milestone for a lot of students - the release of Leaving Certificate results for 2022.
The results are due to be released online to 60,000 students at 10am this morning.
They are expected to match last year's strong results which saw 35% of college applicants being graded 500 points or more - a 15% increase compared to pre-Covid-19.
As in past years the National Parents' Council Post Primary (NPCPP) has launched a helpline to help answer queries from students and their parents/guardians.
The helpline - 1800 265 165 - will be open from 2pm - 8pm every day, up to and including Tuesday, September 14.
