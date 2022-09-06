Vandalism in Carrick-on-Shannon criticised

We received an email from local man Niall McLoughlin who noticed an incident of wanton vandalism in Carrick-on-Shannon when he was out for a walk this morning, Tuesday.

"We were walking by the sports complex in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday morning, Monday, and were pleasantly surprised to see the basketball rings and goal posts left out.

"We commented that it was a lovely sight and great for kids to burn off energy during their lunch time.

"Fast forward 24 hours and we were shocked, dismayed, disgusted and annoyed to see that overnight; the ring on one of the basketball stands had been ripped off and the other stand tossed to the ground.

"This is not the first time I have seen vandalism around our beautiful town of Carrick.

"But there is an increase in incidence of this type of crime and a sinister increase in the level of violence associated.

"There is clearly a low intelligence level in the criminals who carried out this "work". And certainly no social responsibility.

"Our local Gardaí should hunt these thugs down and prosecute them with the full rigours of the law and let our town know who they are.

"If not caught and punished these small time "funny boys" will get ever more arrogant and dangerous. These vandals are not welcome in our town," he said.

Unfortunately, there has been a number of incidents of vandalism in the town in recent times with hanging baskets belonging to business owners and newly planted trees being destroyed.