Man charged as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime in Sligo and Leitrim

Gardai arrested the man this morning
Earlier this morning, Wednesday, 7th September, 2022, Gardaí in Sligo arrested and charged a man in connection with an ongoing investigation into organised crime in the Sligo/Leitrim Division.
The man, aged in his mid-20s, is expected to appear before Loughrea District Court sitting in Ballinasloe on the morning of Wednesday, 7th September, 2022.
Investigations are ongoing.
