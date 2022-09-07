Search

07 Sept 2022

John Moffatt retires from King & Moffatt

Pictures by Willie Donnellan

John Moffatt retires from King & Moffatt

Pat King presents a special cake to John Moffatt to mark his retirement from the King & Moffatt company

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

07 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

A specially commissioned bog oak sculpture is presented to John Moffatt to mark his retirement from King & Moffatt. On left is John's wife Noeleen

John Moffatt, co-founder of King & Moffatt Building Services, has retired from day-to-day involvement after 44 years with the company.

John, an electrician by trade, set up the company with his business partner Pat King in 1978, when they decided to work together on the wiring of a house in Leitrim Village.

The pair went on to win their first large food factory project in 1982 for Hanley Meats in Rooskey.

This would be the first of many projects in the food sector for King & Moffatt and these relationships and clients would be key to the future growth of the company.

King & Moffatt is now an award-winning international Mechanical and Electrical Contractor, with an annual turnover of over €150 million and 400 directly employed personnel.

The company operates throughout Ireland, the UK and Mainland Europe with group headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon, and offices in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Würzburg, and Amsterdam.

Recent major completed projects include Center Parcs Longford Forest, LIDL RDC Newbridge, and the Alexander Stadium Re-Development, which featured heavily in the recent Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

John was recently recognised at a retirement dinner in his honour in The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon, which was attended by his colleagues, former colleagues, and his family.

When presented with a sculpture at the dinner by his business partner and long-time friend Pat King, he said he was very proud of everything King & Moffatt had achieved in his time and how far the company had come.

John Moffatt has been an integral part of the success of King & Moffatt, and he will continue to sit on the Board of Directors of the company, where he will contribute his experience and expertise to the governance of the group.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media