Search

12 Sept 2022

Gardai carrying out criminal investigation into deaths of two children in car fire in the Midlands

Gardai carrying out criminal investigation into deaths of two children in car fire in the Midlands

Gardai carrying out criminal investigation into deaths of two children in car fire in the Midlands

Reporter:

Damian Moran

12 Sept 2022 9:48 PM

Gardaí at Mullingar are carrying out a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two year old Mikey Dennany and five year old Thelma Dennany in a fatal car fire at Lacken, Multyfarnham, County Westmeath on Friday.

Gardai continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.

In particular investigating Gardaí are appealing for any road users or other persons who were in the in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area on Friday, September 9 between 2pm and 4pm who has any video footage (dashcam or other form) to make that footage available to the investigation team.

The Incident Room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A Garda family liaison officer continues to keep the family updated at this time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media