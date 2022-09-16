Odd Socks Day & North West STOP AGM

The 2022 North West STOP annual general meeting will take place in the Community Centre, Drumkeerin on Friday night, September 23 at 7.30pm.

Everybody is welcome to attend. All who will be attending are asked to please confirm your attendance by Wednesday, September 21, if possible. A cheque presentation ceremony will take place just before the AGM gets underway at 7.30pm.

Regarding the cheque presentation ceremony from all the outstanding and voluntary fundraisers, North West STOP requests that “anyone who has raised funds for us this year and has not had the chance to attend a cheque presentation with us is welcome to join us from 7.30pm. “Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines at this time. Light refreshments will be served on the evening.”

Meanwhile North West STOP has scheduled its annual Odd Socks Day for Friday, October 14.

However, all who wish to participate in the North West STOP Odd Socks Day fundraiser can do so on any day between Monday, October 10 and Sunday, October 16, if Friday, October 14 is a suitable day for them to do so.

North West STOP appeals to everyone to “please help us make it (Odd Socks Day) a success this year by getting your workplace involved or by sharing (the Odd Socks Day fundraising event) with friends and colleagues.

A fundraising pack is available from North West STOP by phoning 071-0856070 or by contacting Oddsocks4stop @gmail.com.