Planning permission granted to complete 13 houses in Drumshanbo

Permission has been granted by An Bord Pleanála, with revised conditions, to complete the construction of 13 houses in Drumshanbo.
An appeal had been lodged by Linda and Robert Curr and Kelly Hamilton, both care of Liam Madden, Longford, against a decision on May 20, 2021, by Leitrim County Council to grant permission to Tommy Mulvey, to retain and complete works on 13 houses at Corryard, Dristernaun and Drumcoora, Drumshanbo.
Access to the site is through the existing Allenbrook Estate.
The planning appeals board found that the proposed development on a brownfield site, within an existing residential development and close to the town centre, would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.
