Leitrim’s National Women’s Enterprise Day event launched

Research has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is continuing to grow as this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched in Leitrim last week.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on Thursday, October 13 with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.



The research, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021, showed that 49% of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39% in 2018. The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.



Early-stage women entrepreneurs in Ireland are mainly focused on the customer services sector with 64% of those surveyed working in that area. The report showed a significant growth in export customers for these businesses, with 26% of customers of these early-stage startups based abroad, up from 15% in 2019 highlighting how they have diversified their markets during Covid.



The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “Our Future, Our Way” which will be reflected in the 16 physical events taking place across the country, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities.



The Leitrim event, organised by Local Enterprise Office Leitrim will take place in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon on Thursday 13th October and will run from 11.30am to 3.00pm. This year, the keynote speaker will be Breda McCague who is an Orgnisational Transformation Specialist. Anne Guckian, owner and founder of Leitrim Office Supplies is the Leading Light and she will share her experiences from her three decades of operating a very successful business. The MC for the event is the very talented and experienced Michelle McLoughlin from Train With Us, who herself has been assisting small businesses for over twenty years. Lunch will be provided. For bookings, please visit www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim



There will be events nationwide featuring a mix of well-known Irish entrepreneurs and business people such as Suzanne Jackson, founder of the SoSu Cosmetics brand, successful jockey Nina Carberry, International referee Michelle O’Neill, award winning jewellery designer Chupi Sweetman, Interior design specialist and Home of the Year judge Suzie McAdam and broadcaster and entrepreneur Aine Kerr.



Joe Lowe from Local Enterprise Office Leitrim said; “National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a flagship event for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen every year. While the past two years saw successful online celebrations, it really is special to be back with sixteen in person events across the country, and some amazing speakers and inspirational businesswomen.

“If you have that itch to start a business, or maybe you are already running a business, then this is the event for you. It can help you grow your network, find out what supports are available and learn from those who have gone before. No matter where you are in the country there is an event on your doorstep so get registered and be a part of Ireland’s biggest celebration of women in business!”



National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 takes place in 16 venues across the country on Thursday, October 13. The events will cover a range of topics and are open to all aspiring female entrepreneurs, existing female business owners and anyone who wants to learn more about entrepreneurship and the topics being discussed on the day.



For more information on the events in each area and how to register go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED.