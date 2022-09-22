Leitrim court convicts man of driving with no insurance

Manorhamilton District Court
Robert Ziembanski, 5 River View, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim was disqualified for two years and fined €250 for driving with no insurance on April 15, 2021 at Main St, Grange, Co Sligo.
Manorhamilton District Court heard the defendant had already been banned from driving on March 25, 2021 but was detected driving his partner’s car on April 15.
Solicitor, Conor Maguire, explained that his client’s partner suffered a diabetic attack on the day and he got into the driver’s seat to drive them home.
The 46-year-old Polish native was convicted and fined an additional €150 for having no driver’s licence while a charge of failing to produce a licence was taken into consideration.
Matthew Canning from Leitrim learns how to deliver a new born lamb with the help of Alan Manahan from the Veterinary Council of Ireland
The 2022 National Ploughing Championships is being run alongside the World Ploughing Championships. Pic: Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.