26 Sept 2022

Free schoolbooks for primary school children in Budget plan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Sept 2022 10:45 AM

According to national reports, the Government is to provide free schoolbooks to all primary school children from next September, under an initiative to be announced as part of tomorrow's Budget.

It will be the first time in its history that the State has assumed responsibility for the cost of schoolbooks and will bring Ireland into line with other European countries as well as many others across the globe.

According to the Department of Education, the iniative is set to cost the state €47m.

Charity Barnardo’s estimating an average annual outlay of €110 per primary school child.

Tomorrow's Budget will also see a further one point reduction of the primary pupil to teacher ratio, according to the Department of Education. It will bring the ratio to 23:1 pupils per teacher.

