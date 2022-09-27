Search

27 Sept 2022

Leirim man drove untaxed car to visit his horses

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Claire McGovern

27 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

Tommy Green, Cappagh, Mohill was convicted and fined €120 for having no tax on his car on February 3, 2021 at Castle St, Mohill.
Mr Green told the court the car was taken out just once to drive 200 miles to see 18 horses he owns.
He admitted that he gave the garda cheek at the checkpoint and the car was detained.
He said it has not been driven by him since and has not been taxed.
It is insured but he doesn’t use it as he has three other vehicles and is not depending on it.
Mr Green, who said he was an accountant, questioned the fine of €120 “for driving one day for an emergency.”
Asked how many horses he had, he replied 2,500.

