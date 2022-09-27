Leirim man drove untaxed car to visit his horses

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Tommy Green, Cappagh, Mohill was convicted and fined €120 for having no tax on his car on February 3, 2021 at Castle St, Mohill.
Mr Green told the court the car was taken out just once to drive 200 miles to see 18 horses he owns.
He admitted that he gave the garda cheek at the checkpoint and the car was detained.
He said it has not been driven by him since and has not been taxed.
It is insured but he doesn’t use it as he has three other vehicles and is not depending on it.
Mr Green, who said he was an accountant, questioned the fine of €120 “for driving one day for an emergency.”
Asked how many horses he had, he replied 2,500.
To show their support for North West STOP, all the Glencar Manorhamilton team jerseys will display the North West STOP logo on the sleeves.
As temperatures begin to drop, spiders become more prevalent as they start to move indoors and begin breeding, ahead of the winter months
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.