New community hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon to be completed by early 2025

St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon is to be replaced by a 90 bed community hospital.
In a question to the Regional Health Forum West meeting in Merlin Park University Hospital, Galway today (Tuesday), Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire asked for an update on the progress of the new HSE hospital to replace St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Joe Hoare, Assistant National Director, Capital & Estates, told the Leitrim councillor, "The intended new Community Nursing Unit for Carrick-on-Shannon is to be a ninety bed residential facility.
"The development received a grant of planning permission in 2020. The design team are currently completing the detailed design and will then prepare the tender documents. The site for the new facility has been secured.
"It is intended to proceed to tender for the building works in Quarter 4 2022, with approval to award a works contract expected to be subsequently progressed in Quarter 1 2023.
"Subject to an award of contract in early 2023, the current anticipated completion date would be Quarter 1 2025."
