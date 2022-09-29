Defendant tells Leitrim court he was not driving vehicle

A County Donegal mechanic had a case of speeding dismissed after a contested case, at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Robert Crawford, Glencaogh, Mountcharles was charged with travelling at a speed of 60 kph in a 50 kph on May 1 last year at Knockmacroy Rooskey, Leitrim last year, according to evidence given by Go Safe operator Mark Johnson.



Photographs could not identify anyone driving the vehicle, the court heard.

A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued but not paid, Inspector Michael Collins told the court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge as he was not driving the vehicle at the time.



Inspector Collins said that no other person was nominated to drive the vehicle.

The defendant told the court he had a garage and a Volkswagen Passat which he lent to an Eileen Kilkenny of Gort House, County Leitrim after she broke down in Donegal on April 16 last year and she later bought it from him on May 21.

She had the vehicle in her possession on the date in question, the court heard.



The court heard that Ms Kilkenny had declined to come to court as a witness.

The defendant said he had no documents to prove a transfer of ownership “at the moment” and added that the car was in Ms Kilkenny's name since May 1.



Under examination from his solicitor Colm Conway, the defendant said he had no reason to be in Rooskey.

The first he knew about the matter was when he was told by gardai, the court heard.



The defendant said he had no documents about the sale of the vehicle.

Mr Conway said the lady's car broke down in Donegal and the defendant lent her another car and she bought the car from him and it “would not be uncommon”.

When Judge Sandra Murphy asked if the defendant had insurance for others to drive his vehicles, he said he did not and the others took out their insurance.



The court heard the value of the car was €6,000.

Mr Conway said the alleged offence was for speeding and the defendant's evidence was clear that he was not speeding at the time and as to how his garage was run, that was a different matter.



He did not get a FPN and had he got it he would have nominated Ms Kilkenny, the court heard.

Inspector Collins said he suspected that the defendant got the FPN.



Judge Sandra Murphy said she agreed with the Inspector and added that it was the defendant's responsibility for his car to be insured.

“I don't think you were driving the car, but you got the notice".

The judge said she had a doubt and dismissed the speeding charge.

But she told the defendant to get his affairs in order in his garage.