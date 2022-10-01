Leitrim court - Compensation paid for broken door

Compensation of €500 was paid into court by Shane McDonnell, Tullyroghanagh, The Plains, Boyle, Co Roscommon for damaged property, a glass panel on the front door, value €200, belonging to John Kearns on October 17, 2021, at Pullower, Boyle.
The damage occurred at a christening party when the defendant had too much to drink.
The court heard the total amount now paid was €750.
Judge Sandra Murphy convicted and applied the Probation Act, section 1.(2) which is a conditional discharge, that the defendant be of good behaviour for 12 months.
