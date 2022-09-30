Leitrim court disqualifies man for two years for no insurance

Judge Sandra Murphy
Corina Short, 28 Carra Road, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh was convicted and fined €350 for having no insurance and €150 for having no driving licence on September 7, 2021 at Castlecarra Road, Aughameeney, Carrick-on- Shannon.
Garda Declan Conway said he attended at the scene of a minor road traffic collision between two vehicles at 7.12pm on the above date.
Both parties exchanged details and the defendant had no documents with her and said she would produce them within 10 days at Collooney Garda Station. The documents were not produced.
Garda Conway said he spoke with her three times on the phone. She was quite pleasant on the first two occasions but became quite irate and difficult the third time. She told Garda Conway if the accident happened in Northern Ireland she wouldn’t have to produce documents.
Failure to produce insurance and a driving licence were both taken into consideration.
