Batch of popular CBD oil recalled due to unsafe levels of psychoactive compound

A batch of CBD oil has been recalled due to the presence of unsafe levels of a psychoactive compound.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Jacob Hooy 2.75% CBD Oil is being removed from shops because of unsafe levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC.
The batch (063939-1307, September 2022) should not be on the EU market as the levels of THC are in excess of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.