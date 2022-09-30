Two Leitrim pubs to be showcased ahead of Irish Pub Awards final

Two pubs in Carrick-on-Shannon, winners in the Connacht region, will be showcased as best in class and appear in a special supplement on the day of the national awards on November 16th next.

The following winners of the Connaught Region shortlisted for Co. Leitrim

Outstanding Customer Service sponsored by Edward Dillon: Buffalo Boy, Carrick-on-Shannon

Best Late Night Bar sponsored by Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard: Dunne’s Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

Judging for the Regional Winners of the 2022 Awards is now complete throughout seven regions around Ireland namely East, North East, South East, South West; Cork, Connaught and Dublin.

All 61 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further.

All regional winners will also avail of comprehensive media coverage, including a profile piece in our special Awards Supplement in the Irish Independent on the day of the National Awards presentation on 16th November next.

The Irish Pub Awards has enjoyed substantial growth since its inception in 2017. President of the VFI, Paul Moynihan, says: “The Irish Pub Awards is firmly established as the pre-eminent awards in our sector. The awards have helped raise the national profile of our fantastic pubs across the entire country.

“The awards showcase the best of the best and I’m delighted that so many great venues are getting the recognition they deserve. We all know our pubs are a unique part of Irish culture and remain the best place for locals and tourists alike to come together.”

Chair of the LVA, Alison Kealy added: "The collaboration between VFI and LVA is core to the success of the Irish Pub Awards. They play a big part in acknowledging the part publicans play in employing people across Ireland, investing in their premises and in acknowledging the wonderful contribution pubs make to Irish social culture.”

The Final Awards will be announced at a special ceremony to take place in Dublin on Wednesday, 16th November next.