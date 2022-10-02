Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, October 2

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Sean O'Loughlin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim
Sean O'Loughlin, Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Ballymorris, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 29th September. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen (Kay). Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Liam, sisters Mary O'Loughlin, Anne Rock and Brigid Mulkern, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 2pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Burial afterwards in Ballinaglera Cemetery.
Martin Dolan, Dromahair, Co Leitrim
Martin Dolan, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Newtownmanor, on Thursday, September 29th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Marie and by his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving sons Mark and David, daughters Denise and Fidelma, sons-in-law Keelan and Barry, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Amber, Luke, Alex, Aidan, Oisin, Logan, Tori, Lauren and Kaeleigh, brother Seamus, sisters Mary and Breege, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please.
May they Rest in Peace.
