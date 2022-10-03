Countywide events in Leitrim for World Mental Health Week

Leitrim Development Company, Mental Health Ireland, HSE and a number of community organisations will be hosting events in Leitrim over the course of World Mental Health Week 2022 from October 10- 15.



A series of talks, events, workshops and activities will be held during this week and will continue throughout October to promote positive mental health in Leitrim. All events are free. Be sure to get involved and take part in these events

The Wellbeing Fair will be held on Tuesday, 11th of October from 10am to 1pm in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon. There will be a range of stands with information from all agencies working in the area of positive mental health and wellbeing.

There will also be workshops to choose from including: mindfulness, social prescribing, creativity for wellbeing and social farming. For more information or to register for the event contact bernie@ldco.ie or miffy@mentalhealthireland.ie or phone 0870918586.



Events and Activities

A Connect Café will be held in the Bee Park in Manorhamilton on Thursday, October 13 from 11am to 1pm. This is organised by the North Leitrim Women’s Resource Centre, North Leitrim Mens Group and Mental Health Ireland. There will be chat, tea, cake, information and support. If you are about, call in and join us.



Mohill Family Support Centre: A coffee morning will take place in the Family Resource Centre in the Canon Donohoe Hall in Mohill in aid of North West STOP on Thursday, October 13 at 10.30am-12.30pm. Contact 071-9631253.



North West STOP Odd socks Day: Schools, businesses and organisations are invited to participate by wearing an odd pair of socks for one day on October 10 or anytime during the month and donate to North West STOP. For more information email oddsocks4stop@gmail.com

North Leitrim Women's Centre Programmes:

Managing Stress and Building Resilience is a 2 Week programme facilitated by Mental Health Ireland focussed on supporting participants to build ‘Wellness Tools & Self Care’ This course will take place on Monday October 10 & 17 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.



Women Gathering Stories is a 6 Week Programme - Offering a safe and fun space for women to tell and share stories, listen deeply to one another and capture their stories in writing. This course will take place on Wednesdays from 10.30am – 1.00pm starting October 19 for 6 weeks.



Women’s Health & Wellbeing Morning – Exploring Nutrition & Wellbeing, how your diet can boost your mood and immune system & eating healthy on a budget on October 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information or to book a place please contact info@northleitrimwomenscentre.ie Tel: 071 9856220.

Breffni Family Resource Centre in Carrick-on- Shannon invite everyone to a multicultural morning with refreshments and discussions on October 28 at 11am.



Leitrim Calling: A confidential call service running from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday. Supporting people within our communities in particular older and people who feel isolated or experience loneliness. Contact 087 9585029 or leitrimcalling@gmail.com

Webinar - Mental Health in a New Working World – All the tools you need to lead organised by Mental Health Ireland on Friday 21st October from 10am to 1pm. Registration on Eventbrite, contact Miffy Hoad miffy@mentalhealthireland.ie



For more information on these events, please contact bernie@ldco.ie.

his project is supported by Leitrim Development Company through the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme(SICAP) 2018-2022 in conjunction with Mental Health Ireland and the HSE.