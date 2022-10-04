Sligo hospital in top five for overcrowding during September

Sligo University Hospital is one of the most overcrowded in the country
Sligo University Hospital is listed as being in the top 5 most overcrowded hospitals in September.
According to figures released by INMO 790 patients were left without a bed last month.
This compares to University Hospital Limerick (1382 patients); Cork University Hospital (1260 patients); University Hospital Galway (1032 patients) and Letterkenny University Hospital (666 patients).
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has recorded 10,515 patients on trolleys in the month of September.
This is the second worst September for overcrowding in Irish hospitals when 10,641 patients were without a bed in 2019.
INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “It is clear from this month’s overcrowding figures that we are on a path to a catastrophic winter in our hospitals. It is unsafe for nurses and the patients they care for. Besides a leaked draft winter plan, we have no clear vision from healthcare leaders as to what the solution for this winter is.
“The ongoing problems with overcrowding are leaving nurses completely and utterly demoralised. We have a severe recruitment and retention problem within the health service. “
