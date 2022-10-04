Carrick teacher tops the poll at Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis

A Carrick-on-Shannon teacher and former Sligo Councillor Keith Henry topped the poll to be elected to the influential Fianna Fáil committee of 15 at the party’s Ard Fheis held in the RDS last weekend.

Delegates from all over the country were entitled to vote in the election. Henry topped the poll and was the only person elected on the first count mustering up 13% of all first preferences with the support of Leitrim delegates.

In total, 18 people contested the election for 7 seats on the male panel. His poll topping performance means he is also on the party’s officer board alongside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, party Vice Presidents, Secretaries and Treasurers.

Henry, who is a former Leas Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council and director of elections to former TD Eamon Scanlon, said he was “delighted with the performance and I look forward to working within the party to make a positive difference for all the people of Ireland”.

The secondary school teacher in the Community School in Carrick-on-Shannon is heavily involved in many community groups and is expected to contest to be a candidate for the party in future elections.

He also congratulated fellow Sligonian Edel McSharry who also topped the poll on the woman's panel and in turn will be on the office board too.