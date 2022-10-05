Search

05 Oct 2022

Leitrim's Deirdre Martin wins Run Galway Bay Marathon

Leitrim's Deirdre Martin wins Run Galway Bay Marathon

Reporter:

John Connolly

05 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It may have been a lot shorter than the 100Km distance that saw her picked for Ireland earlier this year but Carrick AC's Deirdre Martin turned in a superb performance to win the women's race at last Saturday's Run Galway Bay Marathon.

Clocking a time of 2 hours 57 minutes and 22 seconds, Deirdre, who has made a big impact in Ultra Distance running over the past two or three years,  won the woman's race in Galway by over 20 minutes and was actually sixth across the line with winner John McElhill clocking 2.36.38 for the 26.2 mile distance.

Carrick AC Juvenile training returns

With the Run Galway Bay event run in conjunction with a 10Km and Half-Marathon, Deirdre and her fellow marathon runners covered two short laps and four long laps with the Leitrim runners showing remarkable consistency, with no more than 28 seconds between her fastest and slowest long laps.

Deirdre's Carrick AC clubmate Clive Glancy will also be donning the Irish vest again when he represents Ireland in the eighth USPE European Police Championships Marathon as part of the world famous Eindhoven Marathon Festival from October 7-10.

Clive will be racing as part of a five strong An Garda Siochana team  on Sunday with a 10 am, local time start, in Eindhoven, taking on Europe's fastest policemen.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media