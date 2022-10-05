Leitrim's Deirdre Martin wins Run Galway Bay Marathon

It may have been a lot shorter than the 100Km distance that saw her picked for Ireland earlier this year but Carrick AC's Deirdre Martin turned in a superb performance to win the women's race at last Saturday's Run Galway Bay Marathon.

Clocking a time of 2 hours 57 minutes and 22 seconds, Deirdre, who has made a big impact in Ultra Distance running over the past two or three years, won the woman's race in Galway by over 20 minutes and was actually sixth across the line with winner John McElhill clocking 2.36.38 for the 26.2 mile distance.

With the Run Galway Bay event run in conjunction with a 10Km and Half-Marathon, Deirdre and her fellow marathon runners covered two short laps and four long laps with the Leitrim runners showing remarkable consistency, with no more than 28 seconds between her fastest and slowest long laps.

Deirdre's Carrick AC clubmate Clive Glancy will also be donning the Irish vest again when he represents Ireland in the eighth USPE European Police Championships Marathon as part of the world famous Eindhoven Marathon Festival from October 7-10.

Clive will be racing as part of a five strong An Garda Siochana team on Sunday with a 10 am, local time start, in Eindhoven, taking on Europe's fastest policemen.