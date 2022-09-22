Search

23 Sept 2022

Carrick AC Juvenile training returns

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

22 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Carrick-on-Shannon AC are pleased to announce that Juvenile training resumes on Tuesday October 4.

Training will be on Tuesdays between 5 pm and 5.50 pm and 6 pm to 7 pm. Circuit training for 2009 and Post Primary athletes will resume on Wednesday, October 5, from 6 to 7pm.

There is a €3 weekly fee, payable in terms and online, and all those who attend must be fully registered members of Carrick-on-Shannon AC.

As our membership year runs from January 1, to December 31, 2022, we have set a deadline of Tuesday September 27, for anyone wishing to join the club.

We are not accepting any new members born 2014 until January when there will be a new group taken in.

Enquires to Secretary John Connolly at connollyjohnb@gmail.com

