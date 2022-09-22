Carrick AC Juvenile training returns

Carrick-on-Shannon AC are pleased to announce that Juvenile training resumes on Tuesday October 4.
Training will be on Tuesdays between 5 pm and 5.50 pm and 6 pm to 7 pm. Circuit training for 2009 and Post Primary athletes will resume on Wednesday, October 5, from 6 to 7pm.
There is a €3 weekly fee, payable in terms and online, and all those who attend must be fully registered members of Carrick-on-Shannon AC.
As our membership year runs from January 1, to December 31, 2022, we have set a deadline of Tuesday September 27, for anyone wishing to join the club.
We are not accepting any new members born 2014 until January when there will be a new group taken in.
Enquires to Secretary John Connolly at connollyjohnb@gmail.com
Matthew Canning from Leitrim learns how to deliver a new born lamb with the help of Alan Manahan from the Veterinary Council of Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.